The staff is amazing. Lately sale medicine has been poorly trimmed and the quality is not what I am used to getting from this dispensary.
5.0
10 reviews
They make you feel welcome and their knowledge on strain substitutes and medical applications is great.
i LIVE in great falls and am disabled and can not drive or walk too much, Tammy and her husband are amazing. they always know the right dosing and what would help medically for you.
Holistic relief by design is by far the most professional provider I have experienced. The level of knowledge with the budtenders is exceptional. They cater to your every need in a very professional manner. Large selection of edibles, concentrate, and flower, all of which are of superior quality. 10/10 on everything. Highly recommend!
In GF and the knowledge and helpfulness is amazing! They know what they're talking about and are willing to help rather than just say "It smells good." They make sure patients understand the laws as well. Quality is great and I'm not guessing on edible dosage. Totally appreciated!
I’m in great falls I love Tammy she’s the best so helpful
Love this place!! The knowledge, caring and customer service is wonderful! The produce are off the charts with quality, freshness and affect.
Everyone is so nice here. And they know their stuff. I wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else. It’s not “flashy” at all. Unless they go there, anyone driving by wouldn’t even know what it was. Some of us have kids and such and prefer to keep it low key.
love this place wouldn't ever leave them
The ladies are very knowledgeable about the strains carried in the store. After a few months of trying different strains, I have several that work great for pain, depression and anxiety. 😊