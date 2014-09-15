Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
First time in they where very friendly. Prices where good and they even gave me 2 free prerolled.
kaitlinsouza08
on April 25, 2019
I love this place most because the people are so kind. They do their best to find a treatment that works best for you, while still making sure you’re still comfortable. They have a lot of knowledge and experience. I’ve never left this place without a smile on my face!
DaniJoy56
on April 16, 2019
If you’re looking for organically grown and amazing quality products then this is your place! They have gone above and beyond to try and assist me with products that are best for my symptoms, and love the positive atmosphere! They are the only place I can get my edibles as they are not heavy and provide the perfect amount of relief while tasting oh so good!
XoChristy
on April 15, 2019
As soon as I walked in through the door I felt like the staff was there to help and that they cared. Catherine asked me questions and found the perfect strain for me.
The shop is huge and full of accessories and products. I was even able to get my dogs CBD oil.
Thank you!