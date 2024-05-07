LOOOOVE this dispensary!!! I honestly can't say enough good things about them. The vibe of the whole place is great, the staff is spectacular (so friendly and they remember your face), their prices are reasonable, and their deals/sales are absolutely fabulous. They sell lots of fun extra stuff, too, that's a ball to look through (for example, I got my stepdad a book of how to turn 100+ objects into something you can smoke out of - hilarious!). Can't recommend this dispensary enough!! (And DEF see them for 04/20, it's a total blast!)