New place that opened in June and whoever their head bud tender is makes some good choices. It's a small place so when you have a smaller menu you have to choose wisely. They also make my day by being the only place I could find in the state to get more Rev Clinics Stardawg flower. If you like chem strains I highly recommend it. I would have picked up a more but I have most of what they were carrying already which is why I can say for certainty they picked good stuff. I can't wait until they are open for shoppers to come inside. Thanks again guys!!!