Jar Co. is the best in the Windham area by the largest of margins. I have reviewed them on multiple platforms and it is simply because they deserve the attention. I have referred multiple people to them over the last couple years and never once have I received negative feedback for my persuasions. Their bud is simply unmatched. The smell, taste, feel, everything just make it a level on its own and it’s EVERY one of their products. The packaging is great and neat. One thing I am a huge stickler for when going to any shop is the customer service and I’d argue that theirs is also the top of this bracket as well. They have always been as polite and professional as you could possibly ask for. All and all Jar is the bar of excellence in Maine cannabis and I’d put my name on that any day of the week. The only reason for the 4 on atmosphere as I’ve stated on other platforms is that getting out of their parking lot is a nightmare at almost all times of the day or night. That’s not a fault of theirs at all just a location thing but it does prevent me from going on weeks I’m a little more tired and don’t want to deal with it. Otherwise this is the PERFECT representation of what Maine Cannabis is about. Don’t miss your chance to try them. Thanks Jar!