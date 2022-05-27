Went to Jombo’s today and I loved the shop as soon as I stepped inside! I was greeted by the shop owners who were both very genuine and patient as I asked questions about their products. I stopped in for their BOGO Memorial Day weekend special on cartridges and came out with some BYGO distillate syringes too! This dispensary is definitely the place for new and old patients alike. Everybody at the shop is knowledgeable about terpenes, THC%, CBD%, and everything in between. They encourage you to ask questions, not shoo you away to get on to the next customer. Everyone at Jombo’s want to make sure that your medical conditions are treated appropriately with the correct ratios of CBD/THC/terps to help prevent any negative experiences you might have. I personally liked the separate rooms so you could ask questions without feeling judged by any other bystanders while discussing your medical problems. Will def go again!