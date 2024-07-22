This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
The staff here are very friendly and helpful .
They seemed knowledgeable about their products and the different strains.
If you’re in the neighborhood, stop by and say hi. I’m sure you’ll find something to indulge in.