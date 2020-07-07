R........s on September 10, 2020

Long story short : called and confirmed a price day before I came in because my guy was out of stock. Drove from BA. Thought the price was to high, but I had bought some flower and figured tax. The receipt was rushed in the bag. When I got home I realized I was way over charged. Called back and was told the price was right. I told her the picture and price were on weedmaps. Waited on hold. Then was told there were different kinds of the same thing (pain cream) and if I want to drive back I can exchange. Ugh. Also was charged a gross receipt tax on top of state and local! I am super upset and their prices and taxes are not fair. Taking advantage of people with chronic pain sucks!