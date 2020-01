Jayreece17 on January 17, 2020

I had an awesome visit with a very real down to earth budtender. As I normally do I didn't absorb her name, but she was amazing! Making me comfortable is a huge plus in a dispensary. (social anxiety) I purchased a gram of Snowball. I can't say this enough "primo" quality and service. I felt like I truly received what I was paying for so to say. So thanks y'all keep up the awesome work.