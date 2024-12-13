King of Budz - Roseville
King of Budz - Roseville

Roseville, MI
Last updated:

About this dispensary

King of Budz - Roseville

King of Budz is opening a new store location in Roseville

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
29999 Groesbeck Hwy,, Roseville, MI
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

2 Reviews of King of Budz - Roseville

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Yesterday
This place rocks!!! Love everything about it! Zandi!!!! My bud tender she on top of everything great attitude and great atmosphere and shes a pleasure always to help you no matter how long your there asking questions lol.... Thank you recommend this place to everyone
a week ago
I’m excited this new KOB opened up! They have fresh flower rotating every few days! Awesome to see. Great they have happy hour specials too matching and sometimes beating other dispos nearby.
