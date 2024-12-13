Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
King of Budz - Roseville
Leafly member since 2024
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am ET
Promotions at King of Budz - Roseville
Updates from King of Budz - Roseville
2 Reviews of King of Budz - Roseville
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
b........s
Yesterday
K........0
a week ago