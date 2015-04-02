HippyGirl420 on November 16, 2018

I love all the workers there, they dont rush anyone and they help you find exactly what your looking for even when you only have $2.00. I also appreciate the fact that they go out of their way to pick off the stems to get you the most weed. And their Cartridge list is pretty large and awesome to choose from. $30.00 for a full gram is pretty awesome. I fully suggest for anyone to at least try them out. <3 HippyGirl420