Justincase1995
this location used to offer cartridges for medical patients with CBD and thc 1:1 now it's only rec..... charging patients the tax is not legal.
4.6
10 reviews
This place has changed a lot since I first visited several years ago, and I have enjoyed watching the La Mota brand grow. I have evolved to vaping, and this is my go to place for inexpensive, QUALITY carts. ALL the locations are great, but this place is my fav.
The budtenders were nice and helpful but their pre rolls sucked! I smoke by myself mostly so I had half of a joint left so I took the paper off so I could just smoke out of my piece. When I started putting it in the bowl I found a seed and several little stems. Now it makes sense why they had them on sale and why it doesn't taste that great.
I love this location I started going there months ago. You're able to get quality for cheap and able to get alot of variety from both flower to concentrates.
I love all the workers there, they dont rush anyone and they help you find exactly what your looking for even when you only have $2.00. I also appreciate the fact that they go out of their way to pick off the stems to get you the most weed. And their Cartridge list is pretty large and awesome to choose from. $30.00 for a full gram is pretty awesome. I fully suggest for anyone to at least try them out. <3 HippyGirl420
For some reason they keep charging me tax for my cartridge used to pay $26 for them med $30 for rec now they just have a flat fee for $30 Which basically means they are charging me tax on my prescription thats a big no no you guy's better figure it out
bud tenders are not smart . they are rude they try to up sale you on items your not there for. they are very over priced . and they do not weigh out your weed properly .
Cheap prices dabs but nothing to special
Love all the concentrate specials just hate parking
Not very smart budtenders but huge selection of flower. Supreme wants their logo back