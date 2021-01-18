La Mota - Portland - Sandy Blvd
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
La Mota - Portland - Sandy Blvd
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
9046 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
License 050 100719502BC
storefrontrecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm