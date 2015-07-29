Sorbetto
this place has top shelf weed for $5 on tuesdays&thursdays
4.8
10 reviews
one of my favorite dispensaries in Roseburg. They have great specials, and service is always friendly and kind.
Service was terrible compared to other dispensaries. They served my cannabis with there bare hands which I was watching the staff for sometime while waiting and not one person washes there hands. EEW. Quality was poor nothing smells good it smelled old and not cured correctly. Defiantly disjointed in this dispensary.
well normally we r pretty happy but spent the last of of my money and over half the product is still inside the package not happy at all so word to the wise the two for ten dollars seems like a great deal but ur yeld is not that great hopefully better luck next time if there is a next time
You guys are awesome after a bad experience and taste with the ogre and blue magoo concentrates over night your team looked into and fixed the problem came back today and got some great stuff 😊 you guys rock
Blair was so nice and helpful. It was very bright and clean. Quick service and answered questions accurately. Loved my first visit. Can’t wait to go again!
Amazing, they know there stuff, and everyone is kind funny, won't go anywhere else.
I live right up the road from this shop. they always have good music playing customer service is great and the bud is quality .
By far my favorite! Clean and lots of choices! Budtenders are always friendly and personable! Specials are legit too!
Nice people. Sort of an awkward place, long narrow and stark white. Weird for social anxiety. But overall an alright place. decent enough weed and usually a good selection although they run low occasionally and it can get crowded at times.