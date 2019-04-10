Angqie
4.8
10 reviews
I love this little shop, beautiful flower and friendly, knowledgeable staff.
Discreet location so your boss doesn’t spot you leaving the mmj factory...carries hydro weed. Loving the moonkissed Preroll’s and Sunday extracts!
Little problem opening up this morning. But understandable. Had my stuff ready when I came back
where do I buy fox farm soul n mutrients
Here are a few places that we know sell foxfarm products in Tulsa: Grumpy's Garden 1140 E 15th St Grogg's Green Barn 10105 E 61st St Grow Generation 1151 S Frankfort Ave Southwood Landscape and Garden Center 9025 S Lewis Ave
Very friendly
Small shop, clean, welcoming. Good looking product and tons of knowledge. The long haired younger man was one of the coolest and nicest people around, I will for sure be back because of his customer service.
Nice folks tried the cbd charlottes web. It was exactly what I needed as I’m not just trying to get high. Really helped my arthritis and slept well.
I called to ask if they had blue cookies it's the only thing that help I live 45 mins from this location and the guy on the phone said yes we have it I get there 45 mins latter and there isn't any so upsetting and a waste of time and money on gas and turns out the guy I talked to that told me yes wasn't even there we i went in
Hello! We did have Blue Cookies this morning when you called to ask, but unfortunately we ran out before you arrived. During our ounce deal on Friday, we recommend to place an online order to reserve the strain. The $200 ounces are valid while supplies last. I am so sorry the employee you spoke with did not make this clear before you drove 45min out of your way. If there is anything else we can do to help, please let us know. Have a great day!
Cutest little shop with the cutest staff! Love coming here. Excellent deals
Budtender was very sweet to us and she answered all of our questions. Good selection of high CBD products. Handicap accessibility is a bit lacking but they accommodated our needs. Will definitely go back.