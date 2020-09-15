J........6 on October 3, 2020

“Johnny-On-the-Spot” EVERY TIME!! I’m staring down the Barrel of 50 which qualifies me as an old geezer, SO I’m dumbfounded, every time, I legally purchase flower. I truly believe every dispensary is doing Gods work. However, some are doing it a lot better than others. Case in Point: Lake & Leaf. They have a staff that works in an almost Poetic Unison. You are in-&-out quickly, professionally and always friendly. AND THEY DO SELL RECREATIONAL NOW!! Everybody who stopped in when they first opened HAS to stop spreading that outdated information!!