NEW PATIENTS - $200 Off ($50 off first four orders of $150 or more); does not include employees Free battery with first vape purchase (new patients only; includes employees) RE-ENROLLMENT - $100 Off ($50 off first two orders of $150 or more); does not include employees DISABILITY – 15% off all purchases. Verified annually upon re-enrollment. Social Security Disability/Supplemental Security Income registration discount. $50 registration fee (standard is $200 for new patients): Proof of Social Security Disability/Supplemental Security Income must be dated within the past 90 days and explicitly state that patient is “entitled to monthly disability benefits” or that they are receiving Supplemental Security Income. MILITARY – 15% off all purchases (lifetime) EMPLOYEE - 40% off (not advertised)
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
