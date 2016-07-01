Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Daily discounts in Minnesota!!

Valid 2/16/2022 - 3/3/2022

NEW PATIENTS - $200 Off ($50 off first four orders of $150 or more); does not include employees Free battery with first vape purchase (new patients only; includes employees) RE-ENROLLMENT - $100 Off ($50 off first two orders of $150 or more); does not include employees DISABILITY – 15% off all purchases. Verified annually upon re-enrollment. Social Security Disability/Supplemental Security Income registration discount. $50 registration fee (standard is $200 for new patients): Proof of Social Security Disability/Supplemental Security Income must be dated within the past 90 days and explicitly state that patient is “entitled to monthly disability benefits” or that they are receiving Supplemental Security Income. MILITARY – 15% off all purchases (lifetime) EMPLOYEE - 40% off (not advertised)

Restrictions Apply