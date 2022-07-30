Legends of Cannabis delivery is dedicated to bringing top shelf quality cannabis products and providing the best customer service experience. Our menu is finely crafted with a variety of flowers, wax, edibles, vape, drinks, gear and other quality products on the market. Checkout the deals page call, text, or order online, free delivery! Check our menu for your favorite brands: Flav, Jetty, Kiva, Korova, Kanha, Camino, Cream of the Crop, Northern Emeralds, Nasha and many others.