Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Legends of Cannabis - Delivery
Legends of Cannabis delivery is dedicated to bringing top shelf quality cannabis products and providing the best customer service experience. Our menu is finely crafted with a variety of flowers, wax, edibles, vape, drinks, gear and other quality products on the market. Checkout the deals page call, text, or order online, free delivery! Check our menu for your favorite brands: Flav, Jetty, Kiva, Korova, Kanha, Camino, Cream of the Crop, Northern Emeralds, Nasha and many others.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Photos of Legends of Cannabis - Delivery
Deals at Legends of Cannabis - Delivery
20% off your next order
expires 9/1/22