Huge place, all the staff were nice and attentive, I got what I wanted with little hesitation or delays, I was in and out of the store in like 5 minutes after browsing and purchasing some stuffs, everything looks brand new and fresh, I like it, thanks for coming to Sebring, the community is glad you are here, oh btw your wax is fire guys, thanks!!!
Awesome that we have a dispensary in Sebring, been waiting years for one to pop up! Stellar store, employee's were very friendly and helpful, Price's are good, place is clean, and they have some pretty cool plants by the front area, gives it a real good vibe to the store!
I love that a new dispensary opened up in my town, I'm totally stoked, its such an awesome place, I love the plants they have in the store by the entrance, it adds to the texture and provides a sense of tranquility, good job!