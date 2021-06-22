Liberty Health Sciences - Sebring
About this dispensary
Liberty Health Sciences - Sebring
135 US Hwy 27 N, Sebring, FL
License MMTC-2015-0002
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8:30pm
9am-8:30pm
9am-8:30pm
9am-8:30pm
9am-8:30pm
9am-8:30pm
10am-5pm
Photos of Liberty Health Sciences - Sebring
Deals at Liberty Health Sciences - Sebring
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 4/18/2021 - 4/20/2023
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*. *Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on any flower products or PAX ERA Pods.
4 Reviews of Liberty Health Sciences - Sebring
N........e
May 7, 2021
Another fantastic visit, comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. Prices are good and the quality is good as well. Always a great experience, Thank you for choosing Sebring to share your love.
q........5
April 9, 2021
Huge place, all the staff were nice and attentive, I got what I wanted with little hesitation or delays, I was in and out of the store in like 5 minutes after browsing and purchasing some stuffs, everything looks brand new and fresh, I like it, thanks for coming to Sebring, the community is glad you are here, oh btw your wax is fire guys, thanks!!!
p........5
April 9, 2021
Awesome that we have a dispensary in Sebring, been waiting years for one to pop up! Stellar store, employee's were very friendly and helpful, Price's are good, place is clean, and they have some pretty cool plants by the front area, gives it a real good vibe to the store!
k........6
April 9, 2021
I love that a new dispensary opened up in my town, I'm totally stoked, its such an awesome place, I love the plants they have in the store by the entrance, it adds to the texture and provides a sense of tranquility, good job!