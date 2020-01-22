We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
staff member named jazz was amazing with product information staff is the reason why we come
ancredble
on February 24, 2020
Love the staff they were great helped me to get a free deal to! Place is nice will defiantly be heading back there on the regular!
SmileyOrr
on February 17, 2020
By far one of my favorite dispensaries. Great strains,friendly/knowledgeable staff, and great prices. I cant reccomend them enough.
Pooldude01
on February 14, 2020
always. great staff to handle your meds and answer any questions you have been here several times , great products
Pawgator
on February 7, 2020
Only been there once, it was a pleasant experience. I really had no problems.
Bobdosh
on January 30, 2020
Came for there grand opening in lakeland they addvertised for a week prior about free givaways swag and local cusin but they didnt have any giveaways or swag because they never recived there product then the staff on duty was very grumpy wasnt felling the love with so many dispensery options in same area i wont b returning.
420PhatPanda
on January 24, 2020
Love the staff. They made me a cup of coffee, took time with me, and were so friendly. I got the Mango Haze, in my top 3 favorite strains. tropical, fruity, energetic, stuff just taste like a tropical treat. A must have at the beach. This Deadhead will definitely shop here again and again.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your feedback ! :) we appreciate you. #LiveFree
Smoky79
on January 24, 2020
Very clean and an amazing staff that can answer any questions you have. Will be going frequently now that its in Lakeland.