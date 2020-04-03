104 products
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 3/30/2020 – 3/31/2021
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted.
All Products
Sour P
from Liberty Health Sciences
13.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour P
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropical Trainwreck Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
80%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Tropical Trainwreck
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Tangie Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
80%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Blackberry Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
87.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Zentient
89.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
81.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
87.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
91.2%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
86.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
89.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
84.6%
THC
0.7%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica Concentrate Syringe (900mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (900mg)
from Zentient
900mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
114mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
337.5mg
THC
112.5mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
675mg
THC
225mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, Lemongrass
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 450mg Tincture - 15mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
15mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
30:1 CBD:THC 900mg Tincture - 30mL, unflavored
from Lemon and Grass
30mg
THC
870mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Remedy Oil 1:1 by Coltyn (600mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$60per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil (500mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$100per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution (750mg)
from Zentient
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
The Remedy THC (1000mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN:CBD Oral Solution (400mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70per bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Capsules (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Capsules (300mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$38per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Capsules (600mg)
from Zentient
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1:1 Balance
Strain
$100per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (750mg)
from Zentient
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
Grape Inferno Pre-Roll
from Papa's Herb
14.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Inferno
Strain
$8each
In-store only
1:3 CBD:THC 400mg Body Oil - 60mL, Eucalyptus
from Lemon and Grass
300mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
