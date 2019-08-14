jlshimmell
Its a great place, with friendly people and great product
4.8
10 reviews
Good buds, close to my house.....nice looking office space...looks like quality
Great experience. Friendly bud tender, very clean and organized.
Today I met Lindsey a Certified Budtender . She had so much information on everything actually; From the CBD line to the Top Shelf Buds. The location was discrete and the store was definitely something from Colorado. High end everything. I got a Steve-O-Wood with the Ice Cream Cake strain. 2 g in a backwood. Packaged in glass with a small humidor to keep it fresh. It was awesome!!! Keep it up
This is by far one of the best dispensary in the whole state! Awesome products! Workers very knowledgeable!
Thanks for the fabulous review!! We pride ourselves in education as over 50% of our staff is certified! Look forward to your return! Don't forget to take advantage of the best buds program and your personal REWARDS WALLET!!
I loved the customer service and clean, upbeat atmosphere. The prices and deals are great! I recommend to all my friends and will be back very soon! Thank you!
So glad to hear!! Thanks for the positive feedback!! We just dropped some new strains and edibles!! Check them out!!
Wonderful place to go. Great staff good selection. Will come back
Thanks for the awesome review!! We just dropped 5 new strains!! Come check them out!!
The prices are great and the availability of products are great! This is my go-to dispensary!
Wonderful! Welcome home
great location
Thank you
Quality products
Good to hear you are happy with the products. Thank you