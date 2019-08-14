Highly_Suspect on November 14, 2019

Today I met Lindsey a Certified Budtender . She had so much information on everything actually; From the CBD line to the Top Shelf Buds. The location was discrete and the store was definitely something from Colorado. High end everything. I got a Steve-O-Wood with the Ice Cream Cake strain. 2 g in a backwood. Packaged in glass with a small humidor to keep it fresh. It was awesome!!! Keep it up