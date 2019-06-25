Lvarnell33
This place is the best! I highly recommend anyone to try this place out. it's my go to spot and refuse to use any other place.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
This place is the best! I highly recommend anyone to try this place out. it's my go to spot and refuse to use any other place.
Product here is always good. Service is always welcoming and very helpful. The shop is beautiful, amazing remodel job on the place. Only problem is the price. Not only do they not do tax included pricing but the price they sell at is higher to others. With that said you can never be worried about not getting quality meds... In regards to seeds only ever found in flower below street value and the quality of the flower was still very good.
Finally have my favorite cartridges back in stock!! that THCreations is something special. not the best price but great for my location needs. My grandpa has COPD and major arthritis. The cartridges are the only method that relieves his symptoms. So glad they are back in town! I will be back soon and advise potential customers to give them a try.
Got home with my medicine to discover it had seeds in it. Not one or two...probably half the product's weight in seeds. I am glad we have alternatives in the area. I won't be going back.
That is very unfortunate. Please give us a call, 918-246-7230, we would like to know which strain this was. It is not our habit to let questionable product out the door, so we will look into this if given the opportunity!
I love this place! They are all very nice and kind. They always help me find what I need without making me buy what I dont want. They are awesome bud tenders and know they stuff. They have the strongest flower in town. Best quality and that's what I like. My all time favorite dispensary!
We are glad you like it! It is always a pleasure, see you again soon!
It is a very visible safe feeling location.
Thank you! We are striving to provide SAFE access to the best MEDICINE in Oklahoma!
awesome people very knowledgeable, and eager to help
We are glad you liked it! See you soon!
It’s nice but over priced. The herbal joint on the other side of the river is much better.
Hope you find what you are looking for!
they are friendly, helpful and knowledgeable with zero pressure sales. they also have a large selection
Thank you for the kind words! Hope to see you again soon!
I really liked the set up and that they had a security person. The people were really nice and knowledgeable. They helped me a lot since I am new to all this. And once I tried what I got it was really good. My go to.
Thank you for letting us serve you! See you soon!