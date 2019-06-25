modle713 on November 8, 2019

Product here is always good. Service is always welcoming and very helpful. The shop is beautiful, amazing remodel job on the place. Only problem is the price. Not only do they not do tax included pricing but the price they sell at is higher to others. With that said you can never be worried about not getting quality meds... In regards to seeds only ever found in flower below street value and the quality of the flower was still very good.