$35 eighths of NORMAS DREAM!!!!!!!
Valid 4/4/2020 – 4/5/2020
Normas Dream grown by herbalix is a great sativa dom hybrid nice relaxed high.
All Products
SKYWALKER OG-Native Roots
from Native Roots
21mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
COOKIES HAZE- NATIVE ROOTS
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caviar Gold - Lil' Cavi 150mg
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Northern Lights Flower - Native Roots
from Native Roots
24.96mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cream & Cheese 1:1 10.24% THC : 15.52% CBD - Heartland Farms
from Heartland Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies Flower - Canna Valley Farms
from Canna Valley Farm
21.39mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Zkittles Flower _ Pharmicated
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Gelato Flower - Pharmicated
from Pharmicated
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Fuel Flower - Simply Green Extracts
from Simply Green Extracts
28mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Roid Rage Flower - Canna Valley Farm
from Canna Valley Farm
25mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer Flower - Native Roots
from Native Roots
22.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Thin Mints - Jive Cannabis Co
from Jive Cannabis Co.
24.85mg
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert Flower - Sasquatch Chronix
from Sasquatch Chronix
22.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OTH Wacky Stix Pre Roll
from On The Hill
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Chemdawg - Sunny Farms
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pillow Factory Flower - Simply Green Extracts
from Simply Green Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush Flower - Native Roots
from Native Roots
21.81mg
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack - Simply Green Extracts
from Simply Green Extracts
23mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PINEAPPLE MUFFIN- NATIVE ROOTS
from Native Roots
22.5mg
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk Flower - Native Roots
from Native Roots
25.22mg
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG4- Benjamin PreRoll - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.9each
In-store only
French Cookies Flower - Native Roots
from Native Roots
21.59mg
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Norma's Dream - Herblix
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MK Ultra 2 - Sasquatch Chronix
from Sasquatch Chronix
27.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Acapulco Gold Pre Roll 1G
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.62each
In-store only
Sunday Extracts Glue Zauce Cured Resin 3.5g
from Sunday Extracts
69.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$150each
In-store only
White Mousse Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$92each
In-store only
Big Rob's Sativa Tincture 500mg
from Big Rob's
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Skywalker OG Live Rosin - 1g- 3 Docs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Fuego Delta Force 38% D8 THC 32% D9 THC
from Fuego Premium Extracts
32mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
1937 Shatter
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Big Rob's Indica Tincture 500mg
from Big Rob's
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Fuego Delta 8/9 1g Syringe
from Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mr Macks Tincture 1000mg
from Mr Macks
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Fuego Night Time 59% THC 26% CBD 1G Vape
from Fuego Premium Extracts
26mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Solos Batter/Sauce 1G
from Solos
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Solos Live Resin/Diamonds
from Solos
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
THCreations Watermelon OG Indica 1g Vape
from THCreations
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.5each
In-store only
Tangie White Sugar - 918 Concentrates
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
GG4 Live Rosin - 1g - 3 Docs
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
1234