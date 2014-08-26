Montanagal78
I just switched dispensaries to this one. They have way more inventory and are very helpful! Would definitely recommend!
Nice and simple. Personal and connective
I just recently switched caregivers to Lionheart, and I have to say I am so happy that I did! The new Livingston location is fabulous. Not only is there a lot of top quality products to choose from, the staff is incredible. Their knowledge and passion for what the do is outstanding. They deserve way more than 5 stars!!!!! Keep doing what you do Lionheart. Sincerely, one satisfied patient
I luv it
Nice wide selection of quality product. Relaxed, friendly environment. Very helpful and knowledgeable staff. 100% recommend. :)
Lionheart is the absolute best in Bozeman. A friendly, knowlegable staff, and an amazing selection makes every visit a treat!
Great locatio in town. Excellent consistent product. Costumer service is excellent. They definitely make u feel comfortable and welcome. And they reward you!!
It’s a good location with parking in the back and the front, with a distance of probably not more than seventy feet.
Great staff, excellent product! Best place in bozeman
Lionheart is amazing. The staff is wonderful helpful and knowledgeable. The location is convenient and the product is perfect. Cash back rewards really add up. Thanks for being so great Lionheart! Did I mention the best bud and variety of strains!