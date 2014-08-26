Steph406 on August 30, 2018

I just recently switched caregivers to Lionheart, and I have to say I am so happy that I did! The new Livingston location is fabulous. Not only is there a lot of top quality products to choose from, the staff is incredible. Their knowledge and passion for what the do is outstanding. They deserve way more than 5 stars!!!!! Keep doing what you do Lionheart. Sincerely, one satisfied patient