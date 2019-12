vapemeawaysac on July 7, 2019

The first time I stepped foot into Calaveras Little Trees, I felt immediately surrounded by warmth. The decoration and homey vibe makes it a destination for people near and far! Their customers are loyal and love the staff, and the staff welcomes and greets everyone by name, because they’re so close with their customers. Savannah is the sweetest person you’ll probably ever meet, and she is super helpful and nice to all of the people who come in. The WHOLE staff is made up of the nicest people I’ve ever met. I honestly don’t ever want to leave when I’m there. As a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, I try to get myself out there once a month to bring deals and swag to the patients! Even though it may be in a small town, their selection is anything but small. They always carry a great selection of vapes, including lots of Heavy Hitters strains! They even have the 2.2 gram cartridges! Visiting Calaveras Little Trees is always an extremely pleasant experience, props to the owner Jeremy for also being super cool and having an amazing cannabis shop!