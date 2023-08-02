LivWell Broomfield is a recreational dispensary serving cannabis enthusiasts in and around the area. Our dispensary is easily accessible from just about anywhere in Broomfield, located just off Wadsworth Parkway at the corner of Nickel Street and 1st Avenue. Minutes from the area’s top attractions, LivWell Broomfield is a short drive from the FlatIron Crossing Mall, the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, and the 1stBank Center. Our recreational dispensary can be found among the many shops and restaurants that make Broomfield, CO so unique. Before visiting the dispensary, outdoor enthusiasts can find many exploration opportunities at the Broomfield County Commons Open Space, Stearns Lake, and Josh’s Pond. (Just remember to leave your cannabis products at home!)