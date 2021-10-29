Leafly

LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren
LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren

WarrenMichigan
About this dispensary

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

14210 East 11 Mile Road, Warren, MI
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
10am - 7:50pm
tuesday
10am - 7:50pm
wednesday
10am - 7:50pm
thursday
10am - 7:50pm
friday
10am - 7:50pm
saturday
10am - 7:50pm

Photos of LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren

1 Review of LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere