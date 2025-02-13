Staff favorites
show all
Flower
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Longleaf Provisions Company - King
Leafly member since 2022
- 149 Retail Circle, 109, King, NC
- call (336) 985-6370
- visit website
- Followers: 15
- cash
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Available until 7pm ET
Photos of Longleaf Provisions Company - King
Promotions at Longleaf Provisions Company - King
Updates from Longleaf Provisions Company - King
7 Reviews of Longleaf Provisions Company - King
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
d........8
February 13, 2025
Top quality products!
j........4
December 14, 2024
I love going to this shop in Stokes county. The people( shout out to Deb and Adam) running the store are amazing and make the experience wonderful. I love the prices and the deals I get every time I go to get some goods. Thank you Deb and Adam for being Awesome and amazing!!!
j........5
December 14, 2024
It’s a really cool and welcoming place. Deb and Adam are really nice and friendly they kinda make you want to come back just to see them
f........9
November 5, 2023
I love this place! Staff are friendly and knowledgeable. The products are amazing. Love the Carolina diesel and ppd...everything I have tried here has been on point! This place is truly a treat! My go to place! I shop here all the time ! ❤ Traci A. Baker