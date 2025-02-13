7 Reviews of Longleaf Provisions Company - King
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
d........8
February 13, 2025
Top quality products!
j........4
December 14, 2024
I love going to this shop in Stokes county. The people( shout out to Deb and Adam) running the store are amazing and make the experience wonderful. I love the prices and the deals I get every time I go to get some goods. Thank you Deb and Adam for being Awesome and amazing!!!
j........5
December 14, 2024
It’s a really cool and welcoming place. Deb and Adam are really nice and friendly they kinda make you want to come back just to see them
f........9
November 5, 2023
I love this place! Staff are friendly and knowledgeable. The products are amazing. Love the Carolina diesel and ppd...everything I have tried here has been on point! This place is truly a treat! My go to place! I shop here all the time ! ❤ Traci A. Baker
a........5
September 9, 2023
The lady that works here is the coolest and most down to earth person. She will answer any questions and help in anyway she can. Product is top shelf at very reasonable prices. Would 10/10 recommend.
a........0
April 17, 2023
Best hemp shop in the triad that I've been to so far Shout out to Drew