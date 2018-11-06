JPSTASH on March 2, 2019

Repeat customer. Lovelight is the best kept secret in a town with 4 other dispensaries, all within a mile radius of each other. Lovelight is a smaller operation, but they offer almost evreything the other guys do. CBD, flower, tincture, concentrates, etc, and accessories. The staff are really friendly and helpful, and the place has a nice, laid-back feel to it. No fluorescent lighting here! So far I've sampled a couple of their flowers, and some MOB concentrate. Their flower is the freshest I've gotten at any dispensary, and their concentrate is top-notch. Their hours right now are every Thursday and Friday, and alternate Saturdays and Sundays. A little daunting, but nothing a call ahead won't fix. First time patients also get 50% off, which considering the quality, is a heck of a deal. Do yourself a favor and check them out!