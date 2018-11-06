Kylerhascats
Always great products!
5.0
10 reviews
Several nice strains, including hemp! Super friendly & knowledge staff! :-)
Very good selection all organic good edibles winterland it's a good strain. Deff be going here again
one of my favorites! the mob is fantastic. love the 100mg drinks always happy to answer questions one of the best places for solid medical cannabis and cbd wellness. some of the finest bud in maine.
Easy to find.
This place is amazing and the girls are always welcoming and down to chat! Jamie is like a good friend you didn’t even know you had and loves educating people and helping them find what’s right for them!
Amber!! Its been such a pleasure hanging with you and coming up with solutions!! So glad you came by!!!!
I love how laid back and friendly everyone is there! Jaime is hilarious and so much fun to visit!
This made me feel so good!!!! But how about the flower?? I hope its been doing right by you!!!!!!!!!!
Friendly people and unparalleled product.
I'm a repeat customer! I love the atmosphere as soon as you walk in they make you feel welcome. They are very knowledgeable about the products they sell and they have a wonderful variety of products. I recommend them all the time to friends.
Keep coming!!! We love seeing you Bickfords!!!!!! Thank you for the kind words <3
Repeat customer. Lovelight is the best kept secret in a town with 4 other dispensaries, all within a mile radius of each other. Lovelight is a smaller operation, but they offer almost evreything the other guys do. CBD, flower, tincture, concentrates, etc, and accessories. The staff are really friendly and helpful, and the place has a nice, laid-back feel to it. No fluorescent lighting here! So far I've sampled a couple of their flowers, and some MOB concentrate. Their flower is the freshest I've gotten at any dispensary, and their concentrate is top-notch. Their hours right now are every Thursday and Friday, and alternate Saturdays and Sundays. A little daunting, but nothing a call ahead won't fix. First time patients also get 50% off, which considering the quality, is a heck of a deal. Do yourself a favor and check them out!
You are going to have to tell me who you are next time you come in so I can give you a hug!!! This made my day!I appreciate you!!!