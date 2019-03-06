CeoOfLazyness on November 17, 2019

About two weeks ago I came in, I was looking for a sativa or hybrid full spectrum vape cart. I told Tiana what I was looking for, she showed me a great variety options. After a barrage of questions (yes I'm that person) I picked Durban Poison by Mule Extracts. Very impressed I liked it more than I thought I would! Tiana didn't rush me instead she let me take my time to find what would suit me. She gave me recommendations and I left very happy with my experience in your shop. Beautiful Store and wonderful staff fantastic products your checking off all my boxes Thanks!