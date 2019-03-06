Jcole007
Great dispensary with awesome flower and killer prices. Ruben and Julian were super cool and helpful budtenders. I would recommend this shop to anybody including my momma!
About two weeks ago I came in, I was looking for a sativa or hybrid full spectrum vape cart. I told Tiana what I was looking for, she showed me a great variety options. After a barrage of questions (yes I'm that person) I picked Durban Poison by Mule Extracts. Very impressed I liked it more than I thought I would! Tiana didn't rush me instead she let me take my time to find what would suit me. She gave me recommendations and I left very happy with my experience in your shop. Beautiful Store and wonderful staff fantastic products your checking off all my boxes Thanks!
Thank you so much for the lovely review! We're always happy to help you find the right product for your needs and we're happy Tiana took the time to assist you. Hope to see you again soon!
Brittany was super friendly and very knowledgeable! She definitely made me want to come back! The store has an amazing selection definitely worth checking out
Thank you! We're glad you enjoyed our selection and our staff :)
love this place. people are legit too.. product is legit
Thanks for coming in! We love you!
If there were an award for the greediest dispensary, surely this one would be up there. I couldn't believe the prices! The quality doesn't justify charging a mint plus tax. I have purchased equal quality weed for literally half of what these people are charging. Wouldn't recommend to my worst enemy.
Sorry that our prices don't meet your needs! We're trying to have more budget items, like $1 prerolls and $10 shatter available on a daily basis and we hope to expand our selection as we grow. Thank you for visiting and we hope that you'll try us again in the future!
One of the best dispensaries in town; amazing selection, comfortable setting, weekly and daily deals! Brittany is attentive, knowledgeable and just plain amazing.
Aw, thanks so much for your kind review! We're happy to be your spot and grateful for customers like you. -LL
Love the 1.00 joints. Did not at all care for the rolling job. Due to unable to get a decent hit.
Sorry to hear that the $1.00 joints were not up to your expectations! We're working on our method for making them to try and improve. Thank you for your review and we hope to see you again soon!
It's in my neighborhood,great budtenders,and always a deal going on.This was my first time using pick up sevice,walked in after receiving text,and product was there,cool!
Thank you so much for the positive review! We're glad you liked using the pickup service and we hope to see you again soon - LL
I stopped by to buy a cartridge I wasn't sure but cartridge I wanted that's when it Tiana came through and help me out . I'm definitely more of a sativa person and she helped me find the right City that the right price thank you so much for your prices your shop is beautiful and the prices are fantastic, thank you Tiana.
Yay! We're happy Tiana was able to help you figure out the cartridge that would best suit your needs & tastes, and we hope to see you again soon! Thank you for your kind words. -LL