Lucky's is Michigan's #1 dispensary to find quality, local, and affordable cannabis products. We're a community cannabis company, so that makes us passionate about our vendors and customers. Your experience is ours and this is our way of giving back. Located right above Shooters Bar & Grill, in Suite b, Lucky's can be your one-stop-shop for all your favorite brands. Come get Lucky and join the fun! Our Leafly Online Store & Menu features: - Online/Mobile Ordering and Curbside pickup - First access to exclusive deals and rare products - Quick and easy access to your favorite brands Use our Leafly to learn more about our shop and browse the current menu. Lucky's is dedicated to providing you with detailed information to dig deep into what’s available. You can narrow down your search any way you like! Lucky's is a legalized Michigan dispensary licensed by the state of Michigan and operating in strict accordance with all the medical & recreational laws.