Fransuadk on March 31, 2019

I would usually give them 5 stars, we typically spend about 300 a week here the weed is great! Unfortunately I will never be back. First one of the bud tenders I have never seen before flexed my boyfriend's Drivers license and broke the licences. Then he lied about it and called us liars. When we put the ID down it was not broke, we heard the snap!!! Costing us money now we have to replace it. We came back with an alternate ID and simply asked him to be careful the bud tender got offended and aggressive, he escalated the situation far beyond what was necessary. The bud tender was mean and aggressive, with no customer service skills.