**COVID-19** With wellness being our top priority, we're doing whatever we can to minimize exposure while still maximizing our customer experience. Services like delivery, express check-out, and curbside pick-up help us do just that. So we're offering all in addition to limited in-store shopping – Shop the way you want. First Time Customers: 10% Off ➡️ Introducing the new Lume Cannabis Club **Online point redemption currently disabled due to maintenance. You can still redeem points in-store or at curbside and will receive points for your orders** ▪️ Sign up for loyalty and opt-in to messaging - Receive a free Levitate gummy Medical Patients with valid medical card at checkout: • Check out our weekly rotating selection of premium 1/8’s available to patients at the discounted price of $30. Current strains: ALL Lume cultivated flower (indicated by gold firefly)** • 15% off all other THC items Check your menu for available discounted strains with our Freshly Cut Cost program** DAILY DEALS** Sunday - 15% off all CBD Products and Edibles Monday - 15% off all Lume Apparel and Merch Tuesday - All Lume Cultivated Flower Drops a Price Tier Wednesday - 15% off all Extracts and Live Resin Carts (all other carts excluded) Thursday - 10% off all Pre-Rolls, Hash Rolls and Lightning Rolls **Not stackable with other promotions