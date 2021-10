I'm from Saginaw, and was extremely excited to have a dispensary in Saginaw. Lume was a huge disappointment. Don't get me wrong the bud tenders are nice and professional. It's just like an apple made a dispensary, the atmosphere is trying too hard to be something it's not. You can't smell the bud or wax. The "top shelf" bud I didn't get me near what some bargain bin bud from places in bay city can. Very overpriced. Seriously save your money and drive to bay city