3 Reviews of Lume Cannabis Co - Cedar Springs
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........y
September 30, 2022
Everyone is friendly from the minute you walk through the door. I have only been here a couple of times, but I will be a regular. The budtenders are always able to get me more than I had hoped for my money. I get great recommendations and I am always happy with the herb.
k........0
July 2, 2022
Awesome first visit Will definitely be back Thanks for great service
v........7
May 26, 2022
This was only my second trip to a “dispensary,” so to me it felt rushed and while the “advisor” was trying to make what I trusted to be good options, he still sold me something I didn’t really want (CBG - which he told me would increase my appetite and something I told him I didn’t need), but didn’t notice till I got out the door. No, I don’t think I will be returning here. Back to my first dispensary experience.