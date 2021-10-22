Lume Cannabis Co - Houghton
Lume Cannabis Co - Houghton
**COVID-19** With wellness being our top priority, we're doing whatever we can to minimize exposure while still maximizing our customer experience. Services like delivery, express check-out, and curbside pick-up help us do just that. So we're offering all in addition to limited in-store shopping – Shop the way you want. ➡️ Introducing the new Lume Cannabis Club **Online point redemption currently disabled due to maintenance. You can still redeem points in-store or at curbside and will receive points for your orders** Check your menu for available discounted strains with our Freshly Cut Cost program** DAILY DEALS** Sunday (Edibles) = 20% off all Edibles Monday (Lume Carts) = 20% off all Lume Effect Carts Tuesday (Flower Only) = All Lume Cultivated flower drops a tier Wednesday (Extracts) = 15% off All Extracts and Live Resin Carts (all other carts excluded) Thursday (Pre-Rolls) = 10% off all pre-rolls- includes hash rolls and LTR's *Not stackable / Discount applied prior to payment Other Discounts** *15% Veteran Discount *15% Senior Discount *1st Time Customers - sign up for Loyalty and Messaging - Receive 10% off up to $250 *Not Stackable with Other Promotions* **MEDICAL PATIENTS** 20% off REC THC products Valid Med card required. Non-stackable / Discount applied prior to payment
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
30% OFF ALL GOLD LABEL PRODUCTS *Ends November 2nd *Not stackable with other discounts 25% OFF ALL FLOWER FLOWER *Ends 10/26 *Not stackable with other discounts 20% OFF ALL OTHER LUME BRANDED PRODUCTS *Ends 10/26 *Not stackable with other discounts 10% OFF ALL OTHER PRODUCTS *Ends 10/26 *Not stackable with other discounts BUY 3 PRE-ROLLS, GET 1 FREE (MIX & MATCH) PRE-ROLL SINGLES *Free product of equal or less value. *Ends 10/26 *Not stackable with other discounts *Please place all items in your cart, including promotional items. Your discount will be applied prior to payment BUY 3 MULTI-PACK PRE-ROLLS, GET 1 FREE (MIX & MATCH) PRE-ROLL 3 AND 5 PACK *Free product of equal or less value. *Ends 10/26 *Not stackable with other discounts *Please place all items in your cart, including promotional items. Your discount will be applied prior to payment
**Daily Deals** Sunday (Edibles) = 20% off all Edibles Monday (Lume Carts) = 20% off all Lume Effect Carts Tuesday (Flower Only) = All Lume Cultivated flower drops a tier Wednesday (Extracts) = 15% off All Extracts and Live Resin Carts (all other carts excluded) Thursday (Pre-Rolls) = 10% off all pre-rolls- includes hash rolls and LTR's *Not stackable / Discount applied prior to payment **Sunrise Special** 15% off Order must be placed between 9am and 11am – Shop in-store, place & pick up your order or place a delivery order. Mon-Thurs / Not-stackable Pick-up orders must be picked up before 11am / Discount applied prior to payment **Higher Education** 15% off with valid college student or teacher ID / Discount applied prior to payment Limited time only / Not stackable **Always On** 15% off for Seniors (65+) and Veterans - Rec/Med 1st Time Customers - sign up for Loyalty and Messaging - Receive 10% off up to $250 *Not stackable with other deals/discounts / Discount applied prior to payment **Medical Specials** 20% OFF ALL REC THC PRODUCTS Valid Med card required. Non-stackable / Discount applied prior to payment
