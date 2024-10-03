I moved to this area from the warren area just outside Detroit, I have been to a lot of depos, and this has to be the worst I have ever seen, you ask for a half you get prepacked eights, they don't weigh nothing in front of you, they lie and tell you the picture that shows the flower is the actual picture of the flower, folks it is not the picture of the flower it's a generic picture, you can't even smell it or even look at the flower in a jar, this place is screwing people over, they are packing eights in so they can get more out of the weed, so they break buds up that will fit for the weight. Also, it's the stupidest thing I ever seen were you put your order in then it goes to the cook in the back and then you have to wait because they have three registers but only one person working it, then they act like you are getting a deal, bullshit, get with the times and care about the people coming in. this company is making so much money but don't care about how it is done. THE GROVE in centerline learn something from the real dealer. every Friday free half if you spend over 50.00 first 100 people, and they feed you, or how about 2 ounces for 120.00, or Saturday free quarter, pre roll, and bag of gummies if you spend over 50.00 and food truck. you guys have over ten locations and you can't even offer the little things.