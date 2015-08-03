Asapricky
Okay so the service was amazing, charasmatic employees and generous as well. They offered pizza as well as amazing deals for 420 definitely recommend stopping to shop for all your Leafly needs
Hey Asapricky! Thank you so much for taking the time to share your review with us! We take pride in providing Clean Green™ Cannabis, excellent customer service and satisfaction. If you haven't already, please sign up for our loyalty program and receive 10% off your first purchase after joining, and earn points towards free swag and discounted products! Peace, love, and bud ✌️ Maggie's Farm