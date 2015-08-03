westbrook90 on March 10, 2019

As far as recreational goes, as that is all I can personally speak to, Maggies Farm continues to be about money and less about the product. They rip people off in Manitou Springs because they are one of only 3 rec shops in El Paso County. That alone upsets me, as they are just charging more because they can and that's not morally right in general, let alone when it's medical. I thought moving to Pueblo was going to be better, seeing as Rec is fully legal here......NOPE! Still higher prices (not as bad, but still way high) and for no better quality than most shops. Maggies wants your money, that's all they care about. This is medicine we are talking about, don't rip people off.