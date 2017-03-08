Jburns1986
Amazing
Have only gotten MCE flower at Atlantic Farms and it's been quality every time. Great to see 'Moose and Lobster' hit the shelves. MCE flower doesn't have the insta following as some of the others, but their quality speaks for itself.
Siren429, Thank you so much for the kind words. We really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience with us. More flowers drops at Atlantic Farms to come! Stay tuned! :)
A++++++++++++++!!!!!!!!!!!!!
High quality customer care and superior product. Phil goes out of his way to make sure the patient gets what works best for them.
Thank you so much for your kind words. MCE aims to have the best quality product and customer service available. We are glad you had a great expierence with MCE and we look forward to serving you again soon!
MCE rocks!!!🍇💥🤪 Quality and service is exceptional and top notch. The personal and humanistic approach is heart centered and very comforting. I highly recommend them!
Phil, thank you for taking the time the review MCE. Second only to the quality of our product is our commitment to provide top notch customer service in order to make your experience easy and friendly. We are glad you had a positive experience with MCE and we look forward to serving you again soon.
The exchange is the best place to get your product ...the staff is super friendly and reliable...they have the best product I’ve ever had....also the delivery guy is the man...I will def be using MCE and recommending them to everyone.
Thank you for your review, and mentioning our delivery driver Phil. We are lucky to have him on our team. The crew here at MCE is thrilled to hear such good feedback and we look forward to serving you again soon.
Phil is the man. Great service. Great product.
Thank you for your review! Second only to the quality of our product is our commitment to provide top notch customer service in order to make your experience easy, friendly, and get you exactly what you need. We are glad you had a pleasant expierence and we look forward to serving you again soon!
MCE is everything I could ask for in a delivery service. Great quality strains and concentrates. second delivery service I have used and will always go back. convient and reliable. 10/10 highly recommend to anyone!
Thank you for your review! We are glad you had a great expierence with us and we look forward to serving you again soon!
They have good, quality strains that aren't available in the area. This was the 3rd dispensary that I tried and I liked the convenience of it. It was easy to sign up and the people are nice. Can't really ask for more.
Thank you for your review! Service, quality and convince are things we strive for and we are glad that we met your needs! We look forward to serving you again soon!
MCE provided me with a great first medical cannabis experience. They were communicative and convenient. They have a great selection of medical strains and provided suggestions based on my issues. Delivery was prompt and friendly. I am happy that I chose MCE as my medical cannabis caregiver.
Thank you for your review! We are glad you had a great first expierence with cannabis! MCE strives to deliver a quality medicine, friendly and prompt delivery, and personalized medicine! Thank you for choosing MCE and we look forward to serving you again soon!