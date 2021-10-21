254 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Maribis of Chicago - Westchester
Maribis of Chicago-Westchester is a brand-new recreational cannabis dispensary in Westchester Village. We work diligently to provide the best product based knowledge to our patrons. Weekly deals: Munchie Monday Two for Tuesday Wax Wednesday Therapeutic Thursday Flash Friday Shatterday Saturday Sunday Fundaze
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 43
1137 S Mannheim Rd, Westchester, IL
License 284000118-AUDO
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Maribis of Chicago - Westchester
Deals at Maribis of Chicago - Westchester
2 Reviews of Maribis of Chicago - Westchester
E........t
August 12, 2021
The staff is always friendly and are there to answer any questions I have. The variety available is much greater then other locations around the are. Highly recommend this place.
I........2
August 1, 2021
Really friendly staff, comfortable atmosphere, great product recommendations. I like that tax is included in the quoted price. Best dispensary I’ve been to so far.