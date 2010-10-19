gangawarrior22 on May 1, 2016

As a recreational and medical customer I would have to side with rec on this side. not much of a bud selection on the med side. prices are awesome for recreational, averaging $11/gram. The cheapest in Pueblo so far. As far a quality you really get what you pay for, mids and lows. theres a lot of small, dry, dense buds (which can be good or bad depending on preference) but they do have a big variety most of the time. Avoid prerolls if you want quality. Might be a hell of a deal at $8 for 1.5 g's. but it's all shake no bud. Most bud tenders are very helpful and knowledgeable which is a plus but don't expect to be in and out. I wait in line a average of 15 minutes per visit. on the plus side they accept debit/credit which is super convinient and also run happy hour pricing with bogo prerolls and discounted edibles. In all this is a good dispensary to try especially when they have sales going and are limited to recreation bud.