I am a vet with a 100% disability rating for ptsd. Marisol offers daily 1 gram pre rolls for only ten cents. What an amazing way to help vets...Thank you.
Awesome!!!
merisols is the absolute BEST! I have been an AVID weed smoker for years and have been to many dispensaries between pueblo and Colorado springs and merisols has got to be my FAVORITE dispensary! the atmosphere is perfect, not to flashy and super laid back. the security guards are very friendly and professional. the staff is amazing and they are always willing to give advice or help you in any way with your marijuana needs and will help you get the most bang for your buck. Also the prices are great! they have amazing selection and great product! i have been a regular customer for a year now and I refuse to go anywhere else. if you haven't gone to Merisols yet, give them a try!
As a recreational and medical customer I would have to side with rec on this side. not much of a bud selection on the med side. prices are awesome for recreational, averaging $11/gram. The cheapest in Pueblo so far. As far a quality you really get what you pay for, mids and lows. theres a lot of small, dry, dense buds (which can be good or bad depending on preference) but they do have a big variety most of the time. Avoid prerolls if you want quality. Might be a hell of a deal at $8 for 1.5 g's. but it's all shake no bud. Most bud tenders are very helpful and knowledgeable which is a plus but don't expect to be in and out. I wait in line a average of 15 minutes per visit. on the plus side they accept debit/credit which is super convinient and also run happy hour pricing with bogo prerolls and discounted edibles. In all this is a good dispensary to try especially when they have sales going and are limited to recreation bud.
Very nice people that know what customer service is all about. Really like their selection and prices on edibles.
My first time in was my first time in a dispensary. This was a few evenings ago. I didn't know to expect a security guard at the door - the one who greeted me was a tall, bald Black man, and he was very friendly. I'm sure he could tell I was nervous! The young lady who helped me make a selection was very helpful. I'm terribly inexperienced with Cannabis, and a lady named Santana helped me out a lot. I've been back a couple of times, super great! (Except the brownies are a little dry, but I guess people don't eat them for the texture!)
Excellent experience, Staff particularly (Ms. Santana) made my entire trip worth it. Door guy was awesome and not a dick very courteous I shall be back most definitely !!!!!!! Worth the drive from Oklahoma. Also VETERANS get treated amazing!!!!!!! Best treatment in any dispensary in my life.
Just went by for my regular "Wax Wednesday" runs for awesome discounts on MMJ side. Heather assisted me well to inform me of NEW strains of Shatter in. AWESOME!!! These are very good! 👌🏽👏🏽Good Job Mike Stetler! 🎉I like this. 👍🏽
as a medical side user, John is always very helpful and friendly with my selections. I wish that there were more selection on the med side compared to the recreation side though. other then that , I will be a member for a long time to come. great staff.. all of them.
great prices awesome product love u guys always helpful