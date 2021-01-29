I got some delta-8 THC dabs from here. Was pricey af at $40 per gram, but I wanted to try some D-8, so i made the drive and spent the bucks. The store itself is a brightly lit box with no charm. I was pleasantly surprised by the delta-8 though. and they do sell a bunch of neat toys, vapes , some glass pieces, pipes, etc. It is kind of a far drive for me, and I can find delta-8 online cheaper so I probably won't be back. I would however recommend the store if you are jonesing or looking for pain relief. I also was given a delta-8 topical cream sample for my shoulder that almost took away the pain. Worked about 2x better than most CBDs for joint pain.