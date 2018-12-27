Kathygirl
Was very unhappy with this dispensary! Poor customer service. I do not recommended this dispensary especially if your out of state. They were extremely rude. I handed them my Florida ID and they told me my ID was not real as I’m 24 years old. They were asking very personal questions. I’ve been to Colorado numerous time I’ve never been disrespected and had an experience like this. Do not go here!
Kathy, thank you for taking the time to write about your experience. We're sorry to hear about your bad visit, but please understand we are thorough when checking ID's because there are a lot of people who try to get away with fake ID's, especially out of state. However, we're sorry you felt disrespected and we'll pass this along to our team so that in the future we can do better.