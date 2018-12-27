Kathygirl on September 26, 2019

Was very unhappy with this dispensary! Poor customer service. I do not recommended this dispensary especially if your out of state. They were extremely rude. I handed them my Florida ID and they told me my ID was not real as I’m 24 years old. They were asking very personal questions. I’ve been to Colorado numerous time I’ve never been disrespected and had an experience like this. Do not go here!