ScrapMojo on November 6, 2019

The people in the atmosphere was great. Plenty of people to help the incoming customers. I spent a couple of weeks looking at their website before I made my first visit and my only disappointment is that the items on the website were not actually in the store. I was going there specifically for the specific cartridge strains that were on the website so I was somewhat disappointed when I arrived and they had none of them. So I had to settle on their pre-mixed Vape cartridges. I’m not a big fan of what some of this dispensaries are doing with their mood labeled Vape cartridges. Having done this for a long time I prefer specific strains because I know with those strains will do for me. I really wish the dispensaries would stop doing this and focus on specific strains but apparently I am in the minority with this.