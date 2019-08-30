Redglow71
It was unlike any other dispensary I have been too. Very modern and clean..
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
It was unlike any other dispensary I have been too. Very modern and clean..
We are so thrilled to hear this! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
This is a great dispensary all around. The staff is super helpful with info to help find the right stuff for your needs. Su and Carter have been super helpful each time I’ve been in. I’ve tried the LuxLyte, statemade, and the medmen brand products and so far each have been top of the line. I’m looking forward to trying your flower products when they come in soon!
We are so glad to hear this! We hope to see you again soon.
Every visit is great. My first visit they gave me what I wanted and improved my sleep. You may have one person help you but they are all there for you. Super friendly.
We are so glad to hear this! We hope to see you again soon.
John did a great job !!!!
We're so thrilled to hear this. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.
I am a caregiver also in the industry as well. Chris was absolutely amazing and Amanda the manager as well. Very helpful, I love the atmosphere, great customer service, great products and swag. I’ll be returning very soon. I just wish they had flower in. It’s coming, just not at this moment. I also would like to see industry discounts like most of the other dispensaries. However that won’t stop me from returning. Prices are great to begin with. Great job Chris and Amanda thank you for all your help today. I have three more kids with their medical cards, you’ll be seeing a lot of me. Stefini Kirkland
We're so thrilled to hear this. We are expanding out product collection and look forward to offering you flower in the future. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.
The people in the atmosphere was great. Plenty of people to help the incoming customers. I spent a couple of weeks looking at their website before I made my first visit and my only disappointment is that the items on the website were not actually in the store. I was going there specifically for the specific cartridge strains that were on the website so I was somewhat disappointed when I arrived and they had none of them. So I had to settle on their pre-mixed Vape cartridges. I’m not a big fan of what some of this dispensaries are doing with their mood labeled Vape cartridges. Having done this for a long time I prefer specific strains because I know with those strains will do for me. I really wish the dispensaries would stop doing this and focus on specific strains but apparently I am in the minority with this.
We're so thrilled to hear about your great experience with our team. For any product related questions or concerns please email us at customer.service@medmen.com. Our goal is to bring your the best product and service every visit. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.
Carter was awesome!!! He's hooked me up twice. I really love the Trainwreck og vape. And Carter I can't THANK YOU ENOUGH for telling me your testimony for the 1:1 luxlyte. Im so glad i got it i haven't had to use biofreeze all day. However it leaked through the box a little bit so im trying to find an old bottle to put it in bc i will bring it to work with me EVERY DAY😍🙌
We're so thrilled to hear this. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.
I will never return to MedMen. They sent out an email blast to me and dozens of other customers, and did not hide our names or email addresses, a violation of their HIPAA requirements. I now get random emails from strangers looking for a hookup. Aside from that fact, their vape carts are only half as full as everyone else's, and cost more. Go elsewhere!
We're sorry to hear this. Your privacy is the utmost importance to us. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com so we can learn more and rectify. We hope to hear from you soon.
Justin and Matt Are Great Service and deserves more benefits and a raise
We're so thrilled to hear this. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.
Perfect location and parking
We're so thrilled to hear this. Thank you for your support of MedMen. We look forward to your next visit with us.