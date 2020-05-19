Toshitbro on June 10, 2020

When the Medusa first open up I loved it. Staff will barley pick up the phone now. When the staff does pick up the phone they are always "too busy to help with any questions". They tell me if I want help with any information to go online or come in to the store because they are too busy to help. So I'll drive across town just to see they have one customer. Medusa texted me the on 6/8/2020 before to tell me if I came in on 6/9/20 at 3pm that I would receive "Free swag". I went early to make sure I didn't miss out on the oppunity. When I showed up Medusa told me that they are not set up for it. If I waited after my purchase that I would be able to get free swag. I waited till they set up listen to a presentation just to tell me they had no free swag. Sorry come back again maybe nect time. I left medusa at 5pm that day without anything free. Until they fix the phone call communication and stop lying to get you to come in with "Free swag" I wouldn't recomend this place. I only go to medusa if there is no other option. Hope they can fix these problems.