New heavy hitter for concentrate and flower in the area. Best quality and pricing on dabs in the area by far, they have higher quality for less than the garbage at other places in town, and still have top shelf for waaaay cheaper than other places nearby. Usually it's a fine line to navigate value and quality, here you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. And they said they'll beat anyone's prices on the same product if you find it in town. I'd be hard pressed to shop anywhere else for the time being