This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
This is one of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. The prices are good, the atmosphere is great, the shop is well designed and it's easy to find. That's all good, but it's the staff that makes it a great experience. Sincere, friendly, and knowledgeable. Well done, guys! Todd