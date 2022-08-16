3 Reviews of Montana Wildflower
k........s
August 16, 2022
Montana Wildfower consistently produces some of the highest quality flower you’ll find, period. It is grown, trimmed and cured with the utmost care and attention to detail- and the numbers prove it. They have an ever-changing, varied collection of strains, many of which have unique genetics and can’t be found elsewhere. All of this combined with a knowledgeable yet approachable staff makes Montana Wildflower worth the drive from Livingston.
E........s
July 1, 2022
Go anywhere but here
C........d
May 31, 2022
Highest prices and the lowest quality. They clearly made a bunch of fake reviews. Staff was nice but this place is the biggest rip off in Montana.